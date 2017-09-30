HEAT Takes From Red, White & Pink Game

After four strong days of camp at FAU Arena, the HEAT put on a show for the fans in the Red, White & Pink Game presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. Below are some takeaways from the action.

1. Winslow Primarily Plays the Four

We saw a little something new from Justise Winslow on Saturday morning, as the former Duke Blue Devil operated at the power forward spot for a good portion of the scrimmage. Despite the change, the versatile Winslow looked pretty comfortable throughout.

One of his more impressive plays came in the second quarter when he swiped an errant pass and took it all the way to the basket for an and-one finish over Wayne Ellington. Of course, Winslow also brought the ball up the floor on a number of occasions and initiated offense for Miami.

In all, the 21-year-old tallied 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds, two steals and an assist.

2. Bam!

Bam Adebayo sure knows how to punish a rim.

Time and time again, the former Kentucky Wildcat came through with some thunderous jams, including this huge windmill dunk to close things out.

Otherwise in the scrimmage, Adebayo showed his athleticism by going up high to secure boards. When it was all said and done, the rookie totaled 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and six rebounds.

3. Waiters Goes off in the Third

After distributing the ball for a majority of the first half, Dion Waiters went into attack mode in the third quarter. From pull-up jumpers and outside shots to aggressive takes to the rack, Philly Cheese did it all. Waiters finished with 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting, five assists and two rebounds.

Other Takeaways:

-Newcomer Kelly Olynyk showed why he was such a coveted asset by the HEAT on Saturday. The big man had his entire repertoire on display, as he finished plays inside, knocked down some outside shots and even brought the ball up. In all, Olynyk had 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

-From start to finish, James Johnson looked like an absolute machine. His training over the offseason has been well documented, and it certainly paid dividends in the scrimmage. The forward moved extremely well and seemed to get a step on his man with relative ease. As a result, he had eight points in the contest.

-While Josh Richardson was very sharp on both ends of the floor, he had to exit the game early with a bloody nose. Richardson ended up with eight points, three rebounds and a steal.