HEAT 98 - Knicks 122 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the New York Knicks 122-98 Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

1. JJ Sharp In The Third Quarter

With Miami down double-digits at halftime, James Johnson did all he could to try and narrow the deficit in the third quarter. In fact, he tallied 10 points, two blocks and an assist in the period, as he did a little bit of everything.

For a perfect example of that, check out this nice sequence on both ends of the floor:

Johnson finished with 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting and four assists to go along with his aforementioned two blocks.

2. Dragić Leads The Way

Despite the loss, Dragić was steady as usual and varied his offensive approach against New York.

Naturally, one of his more impressive plays of the night came on a nifty drive to the bucket late in the second quarter.

In addition to his team-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting, Dragić also had three boards, two assists and a steal.

3. Whiteside Shows His Strength

Early on, Hassan Whiteside wisely utilized his size advantage against Kyle O’Quinn and did some damage inside.

Perhaps his best play of the evening was this nice hustle play in the first quarter where he fought hard for an offensive rebound and slammed it home with authority:

When it was all said and done, Whiteside amassed 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting and six rebounds.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey, Derrick Walton Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

The HEAT will now head home for their final two games of the regular season against the Thunder on Monday and Raptors on Wednesday.