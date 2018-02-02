HEAT 97 - 76ers 103 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 103-97 Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. BAM Empties The Tank

While Bam Adebayo had a great first half, which included this fantastic no-look pass to Wayne Ellington in the second quarter…

…nothing touches his production in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the rookie scored 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting and dished out three assists in the final period, as the offense ran through him on a handful of possessions late.

For a perfect example of that, just look at the recognition here by Adebayo as he kicks it out to Tyler Johnson for a big three.

Otherwise on the offensive end, the big fella hit some smooth hook shots and also had a nice drive against Joel Embiid in the fourth. Speaking of Embiid, Adebayo defended the All-Star quite well all evening and helped hold him to just 7-of-17 shooting.

In other words, the former Kentucky Wildcat played a huge role in Miami’s 30-7 run in the fourth quarter.

When it was all said and done, the 20-year-old Adebayo tallied 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, 13 rebounds (five offensive) and a career-high six assists.

2. Olynyk Remains Mr. Fourth Quarter

Much like Adebayo, Olynyk saved his best for last and scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter. Although a good portion of that came from the free throw line, he also finished some nifty plays at the rim and knocked down a three.

In all, Olynyk had six boards and a team-high plus-11 rating to go along with his 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

3. Nice Start for J. Rich

In an otherwise slow first half for the HEAT, Josh Richardson scored seven-straight points late in the second quarter, including this tough finish over Amir Johnson:

On the flip side of the ball, Richardson did a great job against Ben Simmons early on even though he was giving up four inches to the dynamic rookie.

While things got tougher in the third quarter for Miami, Richardson never gave up and had this superb block in transition on T.J. McConnell:

The former Tennessee Volunteer finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, four assists, three rebounds and one steal to go along with that aforementioned block.

Other Takeaways:

-Once again, Justise Winslow proved his worth as a capable playmaker and led the charge in the fourth quarter at point guard.

While he only had one assist on the night, it led to this:

Of course, Winslow also competed hard on the defensive end against Simmons down the stretch.

The 21-year-old Winslow ended up with seven points, 12 boards, and a plus-nine rating to go along with his aforementioned assist.

Game Notes:

-Hassan Whiteside (illness) exited the game and did not return.

-Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) was not with the team. Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Okaro White (left foot surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finish their road trip in Detroit and take on the Pistons Saturday night at 7:00 PM. Miami’s next home game will be on Monday against the Magic at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.