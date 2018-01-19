HEAT 95 - Nets 101 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 101-95 Friday night at Barclays Center. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Whiteside Does It Again

Remember Whiteside’s remarkable performance on Wednesday? Well, the big fella picked up where he left off against the Bucks and wreaked havoc versus the Nets early on.

In fact, he tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the first half alone and came through with this fantastic spin and jam that froze Rondae Hollis-Jefferson:

Whether it was dunks like that or finishes at the rim thanks to some nice footwork, Whiteside took advantage of his matchup and delivered.

Another notable sequence came later in the fourth quarter when the 7-footer showed superb effort on an offensive rebound with a bunch of Nets around him.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough in the end.

In addition to his team-high 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, Whiteside also led Miami with 13 rebounds (five offensive) and four blocks.

2. Dragić Sticks With It

Although Goran Dragić didn’t shoot as well as he’s accustomed to, he continued to put his head down and attacked Brooklyn’s defense.

After a patient third quarter in which he got to his spots, drew contact and took advantage at the charity stripe, he converted this very tough finish over Quincy Acy late in the fourth:

Dragić finished with 17 points, four boards and four assists.

3. Winslow Solid Once Again

Simply put, Justise Winslow continued to show his two-way prowess on Friday night. While he guarded multiple guys, he really locked down D’Angelo Russell and helped hold him to 0-of-5 shooting.

On the flip side of the ball, Winslow had this nifty finish in transition early in the fourth:

In all, the former Duke Blue Devil tallied five points, four rebounds and a steal.

Game Note:

-Tyler Johnson (left ankle sprain), Dion Waiters (left ankle sprain), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Saturday night against the Hornets at 7:00 PM. Miami won’t be in action at AmericanAirlines Arena until Jan. 25 at 7:30 against the Kings. Tickets for that game can be found here.