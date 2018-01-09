HEAT 90 - Raptors 89 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Toronto Raptors 90-89 Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 24 points.

1. Ellington Wins It

Although Wayne Ellington is known for his ability to shoot the three-ball with the best of them, he can do other things too.

How does a game-winning layup sound?

Earlier, Ellington actually converted a few layups in transition thanks to solid defense by Miami. Of course, he also led the team with three made treys.

When it was all said and done, the 30-year-old tallied 15 points, three boards and two assists.

2. Bam’s Night To Remember

If you thought Bam Adebayo was just a dunker, think again.

The rookie showed his entire offensive repertoire against Toronto, as he had a tip-in, a hook shot, a runner, a catch-and-shoot jumper and this nifty drive:

For a good portion of the fourth quarter, the HEAT ran offense through Adebayo and he fared remarkably well. In fact, the 20-year-old led Miami with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth.

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo was active as usual and totaled a career-high five blocks on Tuesday night. Perhaps none were as impressive as this one on Norman Powell:

In all, the former Kentucky Wildcat amassed 16 points on 8-of-14 shooting, a career-high 15 rebounds (five offensive), three assists and a plus-nine rating to go along with his career-high five blocks.

3. Dragić Steady Throughout

Before Ellington won the game for the HEAT, Dragić also had a clutch finish with 19.6 seconds left.

Throughout the contest, the Slovenian did a little bit of everything and showed toughness on the glass (he tied a career high with 12 rebounds).

We also can’t forget this superb behind-the-back pass to James Johnson on a pick-and-roll late in the second quarter:

In addition to his team-high 24 points on 10-of-21 shooting and career-high 12 boards, Dragić also had four assists.

4. Jones Jr. Dazzles In First HEAT Start

Despite being with the HEAT for only 10 days, Derrick Jones Jr. received his first start with Tyler Johnson out and made the most of it.

In addition to living up to his “Airplane Mode” nickname…

…Jones Jr. also played tough defense on the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week in DeMar DeRozan.

Jones Jr. ended up with eight points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Game Notes:

-Miami handed Toronto just its second home loss of the season.

-Tyler Johnson (left shoulder strain) and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) sat out. Dion Waiters (left ankle sprain), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Wednesday night against the Pacers at 7:00 PM. After that, Miami will return home and get ready for its matchup with the Bucks on Sunday at 1:00 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.