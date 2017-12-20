HEAT 90 - Celtics 89 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Boston Celtics 90-89 Wednesday night at TD Garden. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 32 points.

1. K.O. K.O.’s Former Team

While Olynyk already had two solid games against the Celtics this season, absolutely nothing touches his performance on Wednesday night.

After a quick start, the 7-footer went bonkers in the fourth quarter with 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the period.

Although this sequence at the beginning of the fourth was fantastic…

…this massive slam over Jaylen Brown and Kyrie Irving was the play of the night:

On the flip side of the ball, Olynyk competed hard against Al Horford and forced him to foul out with 8:14 left in the fourth. The 26-year-old also fared quite well when switched onto perimeter players.

In addition to his career-high 32 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including a career-high six made threes, Olynyk also amassed seven boards, two assists, one steal and one block.

2. J. Rich Stays Strong On Both Ends

Like Olynyk, Josh Richardson really started to get going in the second half against Boston. While he knocked down back-to-back threes midway through the third as the HEAT were gaining momentum, his most impressive play came late in the fourth on a tough and-one finish:

Of course, Richardson also got his hands dirty on the defensive end and did a great job of defending both Jayson Tatum and Brown.

When it was all said and done, the former Tennessee Volunteer tallied 19 points, six assists, four boards and a team-high plus-seven rating.

3. Ellington Sticks With It

While Wayne Ellington had a rather slow start, he saved his best for last and hit some important treys in the fourth to keep Miami ahead.

Ellington scored seven of his nine points in the final period and also grabbed six rebounds on the night.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (left elbow soreness), James Johnson (right ankle bursitis) and Justise Winslow (left knee strain) sat out. Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise), Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head home for a rare back-to-back set at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami’s first game will be on Friday against the Mavericks at 8:00 PM. Following that, the HEAT will face the Pelicans on Saturday at 8:00 PM. Get your tickets now!