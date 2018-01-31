HEAT 89 - Cavaliers 91 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers 91-89 Wednesday night at Quicken Loans Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 18 points.

1. J. Rich Does All He Can Late

While it wasn’t the prettiest display of basketball, Josh Richardson did whatever it took down the stretch to help Miami. In fact, he led the team with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting in the fourth, including this smart post-up inside on Isaiah Thomas and tough finish over Jae Crowder:

Richardson finished with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting, three boards, two assists and two blocks.

2. Winslow Puts It All Together

Simply put, Justise Winslow had one of his more complete games of the season on Wednesday night. From start to finish, the former Duke Blue Devil finished quite well at the rim both in the half court and in transition.

Of course, he also shared the wealth with his teammates, including this great lob to Bam Adebayo late in the third quarter:

On the defensive end, Winslow did a fantastic job against LeBron James and played a part in the vet committing seven turnovers.

Just look at the effort by the 21-year-old on this steal late in the second quarter as James tried to pass the ball to Thomas. After hitting the deck for the loose ball, Winslow hit it ahead to Dragić for the easy layup:

When it was all said and done, Winslow totaled nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, a team-high 10 rebounds and two assists.

3. Dragić With A Quick Start

Early on, Dragić mixed things up and utilized screens well to lead the HEAT with 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half.

Naturally, he came through with a tough finish inside over Tristan Thompson during the flurry.

Although Dragić didn’t score that much after halftime, he did lead the team with six assists and a plus-five rating to go along with his team-high 18 points on the night.

Other Takeaways:

-Kelly Olynyk saved his best for last and scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting in the fourth quarter, including this nifty drive against Dwyane Wade:

In all, Olynyk had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists and a plus-four rating.

-Adebayo really made his presence felt in the second quarter and took advantage of Cleveland’s smaller frontcourt at times.

For a perfect example of that, check out this offensive rebound and put-back with contact:

On the flip side of the ball, the rookie forced Wade into two misses from the perimeter when switched onto him in the second quarter.

Adebayo ended up with nine points on 3-of-5 shooting, five rebounds and an assist.

Game Note:

-Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Okaro White (left foot surgery) and A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their road trip and face the Philadelphia 76ers Friday night at 8:00 PM. Miami’s next home game won’t be until Feb. 5 against the Magic at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.