HEAT 88 - Nets 107 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Brooklyn Nets 107-88 Thursday night at Barclays Center. The game was presented by Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 21 points.

1. Whiteside Does It All

To put it simply, Hassan Whiteside was locked in from the very start. How so? Well, he kicked off the game with a great block on D’Angelo Russell, which resulted in an attack from Goran Dragić in transition.

Shortly thereafter, Whiteside finished this massive alley-oop jam off a pick-and-roll with James Johnson.

As the first half went on, the 7-footer absorbed some contact inside and gave Miami a few second-chance opportunities, such as this one.

That wasn’t all though, as Whiteside showed his entire repertoire with an abundance of mid-range jumpers throughout the contest.

In all, the 28-year-old tallied 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting, nine rebounds and two blocks.

2. TJ Keeps It Up

After leading the HEAT in scoring against the Hawks on Sunday, Tyler Johnson did more of the same versus Brooklyn. As usual, the 25-year-old did a great job of moving off the ball and draining outside shots.

Of course, he also made some plays in transition, such as this layup late in the third quarter after James Johnson blocked Quincy Acy on the perimeter.

In addition to leading the team with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting, Tyler Johnson also grabbed nine boards.

3. Winslow Shows His Toughness

While Justise Winslow’s numbers won’t jump off the page, he relentlessly attacked the basket and fought hard with Trevor Booker on both ends.

Winslow’s most impressive play of the night came early on in the second quarter when he finished a tough drive in transition despite getting fouled by Timofey Mozgov.

Shortly after that, the former Duke Blue Devil came through with a great feed to Whiteside for a jam.

Winslow ended up with eight points and three assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Kelly Olynyk continued to show his versatility, as he did a little bit of everything against the Nets. From some nice defensive plays to a 3-pointer, Olynyk had it all going on.

Oh, and he also faked everybody out on this nifty drive in the fourth quarter.

Olynyk finished with seven points, five boards, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes of action.

Game Note:

-A.J. Hammons (illness) did not travel with the team.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM. After that, Miami will return home to host the Hornets on Monday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.