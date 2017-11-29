HEAT 86 - Knicks 115 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the New York Knicks 115-86 Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 18 points.

1. Bam Back In The Starting Lineup

With Hassan Whiteside out due to left knee soreness, Bam Adebayo got his fourth start of the season. Naturally, one of the rookie’s better plays of the night came on a massive slam:

That said, he also continued to show the ability to create offense on his own, such as on this aggressive attack against Enes Kanter late in the third quarter:

On the defensive end, the 20-year-old showed active hands against Kanter, Michael Beasley and Lance Thomas.

In all, Adebayo tallied nine points on 4-of-5 shooting, five rebounds and two steals.

2. Waiters Creates

As usual, Dion Waiters was aggressive from the opening tip. In fact, he recorded a game-high eight assists, including this fantastic pass in transition to Tyler Johnson late in the first quarter:

On the flip side of the ball, Waiters competed hard against Courtney Lee for most of the night and showed great effort on this block in transition on Michael Beasley early in the third:

In addition to his eight assists and one block, Waiters also accumulated 10 points.

3. K.O. Stays Hot From Deep

Entering the night, Olynyk ranked 11th in three-point shooting percentage at just a shade under 47 percent. Well, that will go up after his performance on Wednesday.

In addition to knocking down three of four from downtown, the 7-footer also had this jam in transition late in the fourth quarter:

Olynyk ended up with five boards and two assists to go along with his team-high 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee soreness) sat out. Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) and Matt Williams Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finally return home to face the Hornets on Friday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.