HEAT 119 - Kings 123 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Sacramento Kings 123-119 in overtime Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 33 points.

1. Dragić Brings The HEAT Back

After Miami fell behind by 16 points with 10:13 left in fourth quarter, Dragić checked back into the game less than two minutes later and went to work. In fact, the Slovenian scored 11 straight points for the HEAT at one point, including this fantastic finish over Kosta Koufos with contact:

All told, Dragić scored 17 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined and also amassed three assists and two boards on the night.

2. Ellington Does All He Can

Although Dragić was instrumental in Miami’s comeback, Wayne Ellington also played a major role.

How so?

Well, he drilled three of his team-high six made treys in the fourth, including this one that got Dwyane Wade fired up:

That’s what “The Man With The Golden Arm” is all about.

Ellington finished with 22 points and two assists.

3. JJ Strong In The Third

With the HEAT needing a jolt of energy in the third quarter, James Johnson provided it with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, three assists, two steals, two boards and a block in the period.

Oh yeah, this powerful put-back jam was pretty awesome too:

Otherwise in the quarter, JJ wisely took Willie Cauley-Stein off the dribble for a number of nifty runners.

When it was all said and done, Johnson tallied 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 10 rebounds, a team-high seven assists and a team-high plus-20 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo grabbed a team and career-high 16 rebounds and came through with this nice sequence on both ends in the second quarter:

In addition to his 16 rebounds, Adebayo also had six points and three assists against the Kings.

Game Note:

-Josh Richardson (left foot soreness) and Hassan Whiteside (left hip pain) sat out. Dwyane Wade (mild left hamstring strain), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers Friday at 10:30 PM. From there, Miami will return home to prepare for its matchup with the Nuggets on Monday, March 19. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.