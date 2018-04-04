HEAT 115 - Hawks 86 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Atlanta Hawks 115-86 Wednesday night at Philips Arena. Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk each had 19 points apiece to lead the way for the HEAT.

1. J. Rich Does It All

After coming up big in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Richardson was at it again versus the Hawks.

To nobody’s surprise, J. Rich guarded multiple guys and tallied a team-high four blocks, including this one on Damion Lee in the second quarter that looked very familiar:

On the flip side of the ball, Richardson did a little bit of everything and kept Atlanta on its heels. For a perfect example of that, just check out this nifty and-one finish near the end of the first half:

A little later, Richardson knocked down a few threes for good measure.

In addition to his 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and four blocks, the 24-year-old also had four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

2. KO Goes Crazy In The Second Quarter

The hoop must have looked like an ocean to Olynyk in the second quarter.

Why’s that?

Well, the 7-footer scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the period and helped the HEAT gain some momentum before halftime.

One of his more impressive treys came in transition thanks to a great block by Bam Adebayo on Isaiah Taylor.

That spin by KO was pretty cool, too.

Thanks to Olynyk’s hot shooting, the HEAT now have five players with 100 or more threes in a season for the first time in franchise history.

Olynyk finished the night with eight boards, five assists and a plus-26 rating to go along with his 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting.

3. Winslow Takes Over The Third

Although Miami had firm control of the game entering the third quarter, Justise Winslow ensured there would be no comeback by Atlanta.

In fact, Winslow amassed 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting and three assists in the period, with none as impressive as this bullet pass to Olynyk inside:

Not too long before that, Winslow came through with a great finish with contact over Antonius Cleveland.

In all, Winslow had a season-high 18 points, five assists and a plus-24 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-While Rodney McGruder scored 11 of his season-high 14 points in the third quarter thanks to a bunch of treys, his best play of the night came earlier in the contest.

When it was all said and done, McGruder totaled two boards and an assist to go along with his 14 points.

-With his three 3-pointers against Atlanta, Wayne Ellington recorded the most threes in a season by a player off the bench in NBA history. Ellington ended up with 11 points and three rebounds.

Game Note:

-Goran Dragić (right ankle sprain), James Johnson (left ankle sprain), Dwyane Wade (left wrist injury) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head to New York to face the Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM. From there, Miami will return home and prepare for its matchup with the Thunder on Monday, April 9 at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.