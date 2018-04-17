HEAT 113 - 76ers 103 Game 2 Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 113-103 Monday night at Wells Fargo Center in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round to snap Philadelphia's 17-game winning streak. Dwyane Wade led the way for the HEAT with 28 points. The series is now tied 1-1.

1. Wade Seals It

Dwyane Wade was made for these moments.

As Eric Reid said on the call, it was definitely “dagger time.”

While that shot was huge, Wade had it going from the start and really set the tone in the first half with a game-high 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting thanks to smooth mid-range jumpers and attacks inside.

On the flip side of the ball, the wily vet covered a few guys, including Ben Simmons down the stretch.

In addition to his team-high 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, Wade also amassed seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a team-high plus-16 rating.

Talk about a great performance.

2. JJ Is Everywhere

Simply put, James Johnson did a little bit of everything against the 76ers.

From great defense against Simmons for most of the night to strong attacks to the basket, JJ had Philadelphia looking for answers more often than not.

Although you could pick a handful of impactful plays from the forward, this catch-and-shoot corner three early in the fourth helped keep the 76ers at bay as they were gaining momentum:

Johnson finished with 18 points on a perfect 7-of-7 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block.

3. Dragić Bounces Back

After a tough outing in Game 1, Goran Dragić flipped the script in a big way.

To get himself going, Dragić pushed the tempo early on and got some solid looks around the basket before doing his usual damage in the pick-and-roll by utilizing screens wisely.

All that said, his most important shot of the night came on this catch-and-shoot mid-range jumper that put Miami up 104-96 with 2:25 left:

In all, Dragić tallied 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and a plus-11 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-While Josh Richardson had eight points and this nice block from behind on Dario Šarić in the third quarter…

…you can’t forget about this tough drive late in the fourth:

Richardson ended up with 14 points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

-Justise Winslow answered the call against Simmons and came through with a great charge on the rookie in the second quarter.

Culture.

When it was all said and done, Winslow had two points, three rebounds, one block and a plus-eight rating.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now return home to prepare for Game 3 on Thursday at 7:00 PM.