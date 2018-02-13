HEAT 112 - Raptors 115 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Toronto Raptors 115-112 Tuesday night at Air Canada Centre. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 28 points.

1. Dragić Owns The Third

After Dragić had a tough outing against the Bucks, he got back to his usual ways on Tuesday.

Actually, he did more than that.

This time around versus Toronto, the Dragon went absolutely insane in the third quarter with 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting, as he attacked the basket in transition and knocked down a bunch of outside shots.

While this and-one trey during the flurry was impressive….

…there’s nothing quite like Dragić in transition.

Of course, the Slovenian also scored five points down the stretch during Miami’s 13-0 run late that cut the deficit to 112-109.

In addition to his team-high 28 points on 10-of-19 shooting, Dragić also accumulated four assists, two rebounds and a steal.

2. JJ On The Attack

Simply put, James Johnson played like a man possessed in the second quarter, where he scored nine points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting in the period off some very aggressive takes to the rack.

One of his better plays during the run came when he took advantage of a mismatch with Norman Powell on him.

Johnson finished with 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven boards.

3. Wade Opens Things Up Early

From the very moment Dwyane Wade stepped onto the floor against the Raptors, he had the entire repertoire on display. Although Wade came through with a nice baseline jam and also fooled Jakob Poeltl with his patented pump-fake, his biggest contribution came as a distributor.

Throughout the contest, the 36-year-old drew a lot of attention and opened things up for his teammates. Naturally, he also had two fantastic lobs to Bam Adebayo in the first half.

Otherwise, Wade fought hard on the glass and hustled often for loose balls. As such, he recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to go along with a team-high six assists.

Other Takeaways:

-While Josh Richardson didn’t shoot the ball as well as he’s accustomed to, he fought hard in the fourth and led the HEAT with seven points in the final period. He also did a great job of defending DeMar DeRozan and helped hold the All-Star to 0-of-4 shooting in the fourth.

That said, let’s not forget this huge block by Richardson on Fred VanVleet early in the second quarter:

When it was all said and done, the 24-year-old Richardson tallied 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and one steal to go along with that block above.

Game Note:

-Kelly Olynyk (left shoulder strain) sat out. Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will get right back to it Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Miami’s next home game won’t be until after the All-Star Break on Feb. 24 against the Grizzlies. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.