HEAT 107 - Pacers 113 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Indiana Pacers 113-107 in overtime Sunday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. Wade Shares The Wealth

Although Dwyane Wade finished a handful of plays at the rim late in the contest, he really shined as a distributor against Indiana.

After throwing up some nice lobs to Bam Adebayo early on, Wade set up Kelly Olynyk and Josh Richardson quite well in the fourth quarter and overtime period.

One of his better assists of the game fooled the Pacers since it looked a whole lot like a pull-up jumper.

Nifty.

When it was all said and done, Wade had 13 points, seven assists, four boards and two blocks.

2. TJ On Fire Early

When you’re hot, you’re hot. Simple as that.

That was the case for TJ early on, as he literally couldn’t miss in the first quarter and hit all four of his shots from deep, including this one off a great steal and dish from Josh Richardson:

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting, Johnson also had four assists, three rebounds and a team-high plus-11 rating.

3. BAM Crushes The Rim

Whenever Bam Adebayo rolls to the basket, you know you could be in for something awesome.

On Sunday against the Pacers, Bam simply punished the rim and had a bunch of dunks, but nothing quite touches this alley-oop jam from Wade:

Just look at that adjustment to finish the play with his off hand. Crazy.

On the flip side of the ball, Adebayo managed the pick-and-roll well and had this great block on Victor Oladipo in the third quarter:

In all, the rookie tallied 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five rebounds to go along with that block above.

Other Takeaways:

-While James Johnson had a solid first quarter, he really put pressure on Indiana in the second half with some big threes and this massive jam:

In other words, he did a little bit of everything as usual.

JJ finished with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting, nine boards and three assists.

-Josh Richardson did a nice job against Oladipo and made things very tough on the former Indiana Hoosier more often than not.

Just take a look at this great steal with Oladipo coming at him with a full head of steam:

Richardson ended up with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Game Notes:

-Dan Craig served as acting head coach with Erik Spoelstra in Miami for the birth of his son.

-Jordan Mickey, Hassan Whiteside (left hip flexor strain), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.