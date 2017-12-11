HEAT 107 - Grizzlies 82 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 107-82 Monday night at FedExForum. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 19 points. Six other players scored in double-figures for Miami.

1. Bam Gets It Done On Both Ends

With Kelly Olynyk dealing with some foul trouble early in the first quarter, Bam Adebayo made an immediate impact upon checking in.

While the rookie played great defense on Marc Gasol and forced him into this tough shot…

…his best sequence of the quarter came a little later when he hit a reverse layup over Deyonta Davis and then blocked Chandler Parsons immediately after:

Impressive.

That wasn’t all though, as Adebayo kept up his sharp play throughout the game. In addition to guarding JaMychal Green a bit in the third and blocking Tyreke Evans on a switch in the fourth, he also came through with this massive alley-oop jam with contact:

What else did you expect?

In all, Adebayo had 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

2. Dragić Leads The Way

Sometimes it’s not all that complicated.

As always, Dragić utilized screens well and got into the paint with relative ease on Monday night.

While the Dragon scored nine points in the third, his most impressive play came midway through the second quarter when he stopped on a dime for a nifty finish inside:

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting, Dragić also accumulated five boards, five assists and a team-high plus-24 rating.

3. Richardson Flips The Script

After not even attempting a three against the Nets on Saturday, Josh Richardson got back on track and found the range from deep. Although he made Memphis pay with a bunch of catch-and-shoot treys, this cut and jam early in the second quarter was spectacular:

On the flip side of the ball, the 24-year-old did a nice job against Evans and Parsons.

He even had this nice block on Evans early in the third:

Richardson finished with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 from downtown, five rebounds and two assists to go along with that aforementioned block.

Other Takeaways:

-Tyler Johnson had a slow start, but he saved his best for last and scored all 14 of his points in the fourth quarter on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting. He also defended Evans very well in the second half. In addition to his 14 points, Johnson also grabbed five rebounds on the night.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) sat out. Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) and Matt Williams Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will finally return home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.