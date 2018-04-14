HEAT 103 - 76ers 130 Game 1 Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 130-103 Saturday night at Wells Fargo Center in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 26 points.

1. KO Knows

Kelly Olynyk is no stranger to the postseason.

Remember his performance in Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Wizards?

While Saturday night didn’t result in a victory, Olynyk was ready to rock from the very moment he stepped onto the court in Philadelphia.

In fact, the 7-footer had a game-high 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the first half, including this nifty drive against an ill-fated Dario Šarić:

As the game progressed, Olynyk continued to mix up his offensive approach with strong finishes inside and shots from beyond the arc. He also had a nice sequence in defensive transition against Robert Covington late in the third.

In addition to his team-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Olynyk also had seven rebounds and two assists.

2. JJ On The Attack Early

Throughout the first half, James Johnson fared well against Šarić on aggressive drives to the basket and also made the defense pay for leaving him open on the perimeter.

For a perfect example of the former, just take a look at this finish late in the second quarter:

On the flip side of the ball, JJ made things as tough as possible on Simmons when he was matched up with the rookie.

When it was all said and done, Johnson totaled 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, four assists and three rebounds.

3. Winslow Sticks With It

Although the numbers won’t jump off the page, Justise Winslow fought hard all evening and never gave up against the 76ers. In addition to handling the ball and initiating offense for the HEAT, Winslow also guarded multiple guys, including Šarić, Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

One of the 22-year-old’s better plays of the night came on this sequence late in the second quarter when he brought the ball up and wound up with an offensive rebound and put-back:

Winslow finished with nine points on 4-of-8 shooting, seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Game 2 of the series will be on Monday at 8:00 PM in Philadelphia. After that matchup, the HEAT will head home for Games 3 and 4 at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tickets for those games can be found here.