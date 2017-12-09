HEAT 101 - Nets 89 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Brooklyn Nets 101-89 Saturday night at Mexico City Arena. Goran Dragić and Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 20 points apiece.

1. Career Night For Winslow

While Justise Winslow has had better scoring outputs in his career than on Saturday night, his performance against the Nets was still very encouraging.

The 21-year-old drilled a career-high four threes and didn’t miss a single shot from beyond the arc. As a whole, Winslow simply got to his comfort zones on the floor and anticipated the pass from his teammates.

All that said, his most impressive play of the night came on the defensive end.

Just take a look at this fantastic block on Tyler Zeller at the rim:

Throughout the contest, Winslow defended Quincy Acy, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Caris LeVert quite well.

In all, the former Duke Blue Devil scored a season-high 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting, grabbed six boards and blocked two shots.

2. JJ With The Exclamation Point

James Johnson looked sharp early on and mixed up his approach with nifty euro-step finishes and tough pull-up jumpers, but absolutely nothing will top this:

What. A. Slam.

Oh yeah, this block in transition on DeMarre Carroll in the third quarter wasn’t too shabby either:

Johnson finished with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting, seven rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

3. Dragić Gets Going Late

After a slow start to the contest, Dragić turned things around rather quickly in the second half. In fact, the Slovenian scored 14 of his 20 points after halftime on 6-of-10 shooting, including this nifty steal and score in the third quarter:

In addition to his 20 points, Dragić also tallied seven rebounds, three assists and a plus-16 rating.

4. Tyler Johnson Will Score On You

Remember Tyler Johnson’s remarkable shooting performance against the Spurs in his last game? Well, he did more of the same on Saturday night.

TJ was ready to rock from the start in Mexico City, as he hit his first four shots en-route to an 18-point first half on 7-of-9 shooting. Throughout the first two quarters, he utilized screens very well for his usual pull-up jumpers.

When it was all said and done, the 25-year-old had four rebounds to go along with his 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

Other Takeaways:

-These dunks from Bam Adebayo never get old:

Let’s also not forget this great block the rookie had at the end of the third quarter:

Adebayo ended up with two points, five rebounds, two assists and a team-high plus-20 rating to go along with his aforementioned block.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) sat out. Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) and Matt Williams Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday at 8:00 PM. Miami’s next home game won’t be until Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. Tickets for that matchup at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.