Hawks 98 - HEAT 101 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Atlanta Hawks 101-98 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena to clinch a spot in the playoffs. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. J. Rich Seals It

Although Josh Richardson didn’t score that much, he certainly made up for it on the defensive end.

How so?

Well, just check out these clutch blocks on both Damion Lee and John Collins as Atlanta was trying to spoil Miami’s plans in the fourth:

Amazing.

Throughout the contest, J. Rich guarded multiple guys as usual, including Lee, Isaiah Taylor and Tyler Dorsey.

When it was all said and done, Richardson tallied nine points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal to go along with those aforementioned two blocks.

2. Dragić Mixes It Up

Dragić showed his entire offensive repertoire against the young Hawks, as he attacked in transition, maneuvered around screens for mid-range jumpers and knocked down a bunch of catch-and-shoot threes.

In particular, he really made noise in the third quarter with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting and this nifty steal, spin and pass to JJ for an easy jam in transition:

In addition to his team-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting, Dragić also had 10 boards, three assists, three steals and a team-high plus-21 rating.

3. Whiteside Engaged From The Start

Simply put, Hassan Whiteside was ready to rock from the opening tip and tallied three blocks in the first quarter alone. Yes, three.

While that was important to set the tone, Whiteside’s most impressive play came late in the fourth quarter on this tip-in that gave the HEAT the lead for good:

In all, Whiteside amassed 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting, a team-high 12 rebounds (six offensive) and a plus-20 rating to go along with his three blocks.

Other Takeaways:

-After getting into a nice rhythm early on thanks to a handful of mid-range jumpers, Tyler Johnson hit this huge trey as Miami was mounting a comeback in the fourth:

On the flip side of the ball, Johnson did a nice job against Dorsey and made things quite tough on the young fella.

TJ finished with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a plus-17 rating.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey, Derrick Walton Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks once again Wednesday night at 7:30 PM. From there, Miami will head to New York to face the Knicks on Friday. The HEAT’s next home game won’t be until Monday, April 9 against the Thunder at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.