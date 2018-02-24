Grizzlies 89 - HEAT 115 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 115-89 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 23 points. Five other players scored in double-figures for Miami.

1. TJ Mixes It Up

Simply put, Tyler Johnson was in attack mode from the very beginning and drew a lot of contact on drives to the rim against the Grizzlies. In fact, the 25-year-old led Miami with nine free throw attempts and converted every one of them.

Of course, Johnson also came through with a number of nifty finishes in transition and some of his usual catch-and-shoot treys.

One of his better sequences of the evening came on this crafty and-one attack late in the third quarter:

On the flip side of the ball, TJ did a nice job of defending Dillon Brooks and Andrew Harrison and also came away with this block on Mario Chalmers late in the first quarter:

In addition to his team-high 23 points on 6-of-12 shooting, Johnson also had two rebounds, two steals and an assist to go along with that block above.

2. Winslow Records A Season High

Sometimes it’s just about the little things.

While there weren’t any flashy plays from Justise Winslow on Saturday night, the 21-year-old still kept kept Memphis guessing with a number of nifty finishes and catch-and-shoot threes.

For a perfect example of the former, just take a look at this drive from Winslow late in the third quarter:

On the defensive end, he got the job done as usual and fared well against JaMychal Green and Jarell Martin.

When it was all said and done, Winslow tallied a season-high 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting and also amassed seven boards, three steals, two assists and a block.

3. Whiteside Goes Off In The Third

After a slow start to the contest, Hassan Whiteside really got going in the third quarter and played a big role in the HEAT going up by double-digits in the period. As a whole, the big fella took advantage with deep catches in the post against the smaller (weight-wise) Grizzlies and had nine points, four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the quarter.

His most impressive play of the flurry came on this block against Green on the perimeter:

In all, Whiteside accumulated 12 points, a team-high eight rebounds and three blocks to go along with his aforementioned two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo essentially put a stranglehold on the game in the fourth quarter and led Miami with eight points in the period, including this thunderous alley-oop jam from Wayne Ellington:

Adebayo finished with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and seven rebounds.

-Ellington found the range from downtown and led the HEAT with five treys on the night. “The Man With The Golden Arm” ended up with 15 points and five assists against the Grizzlies.

Game Note:

-Kelly Olynyk (left shoulder strain) sat out. Rodney McGruder (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand Tuesday night against the 76ers at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.