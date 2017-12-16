Clippers 85 - HEAT 90 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 90-85 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with a career-high 28 points.

1. J. Rich Goes Off

With a bunch of guys out for Miami due to injury, Richardson took it upon himself to will the team to victory.

While the 24-year-old had a few nice drives to the rim, he really did damage from downtown. In fact, Richardson nailed a career-high six threes, including this deep one late in the fourth quarter:

Of course, the former Tennessee Volunteer also put in work on the defensive end, as he did a great job against Lou Williams, Jawun Evans and Sindarius Thornwell.

Just take a look at these impressive blocks in the first half:

In addition to his team and career-high 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Richardson also accumulated three rebounds, three blocks, two assists, one steal and a team-high plus-eight rating.

Talk about having an impressive night.

2. K.O. Gets Going In The Fourth

Although Kelly Olynyk had a slow start offensively, he really came alive in the fourth quarter and scored nine of his 11 points in the period.

During the flurry, Olynyk simply picked his spots and remained patient, such as on this pull-up mid-range jumper off a nice shot-fake and fake pass:

On the flip side of the ball, the 7-footer played solid defense on Sam Dekker and Jamil Wilson.

When it was all said and done, Olynyk tallied five rebounds, a team-high five steals and a team-high four assists to go along with his 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

3. Mickey In The Fray Again

With James Johnson and Justise Winslow out of the lineup, Jordan Mickey received some more playing time once again.

While he continued to show quick feet on the defensive end, his most impressive play came in transition with Bam Adebayo.

The duo connected on a fun sequence late in the second quarter when Mickey swatted Montrezl Harrell inside, ran the break and then hit Adebayo for the jumper in transition.

Mickey finished with nine points on 3-of-6 shooting, four rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Game Notes:

-With his 455th win, Erik Spoelstra passed Pat Riley for the most regular season wins in franchise history.

-James Johnson exited the game in the first quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return.

-Justise Winslow (left knee strain) and Hassan Whiteside (left knee bone bruise) sat out. Okaro White (left foot surgery), Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery), A.J. Hammons (Sioux Falls assignment) and Matt Williams Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will now embark on a two-game road trip, which starts Monday night in Atlanta. After facing Boston on Wednesday, Miami will return home for a matchup with the Mavericks on Friday at 8:00 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.