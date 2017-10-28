Celtics 96 - HEAT 90 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Boston Celtics 96-90 Saturday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. Dragić Goes Off in the Fourth

With Miami trailing in the fourth quarter, Dragić simply did all he could to try and will the team back. In fact, the Slovenian scored 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting in the period, including this fantastic drive and ball-fake with 2:16 to play:

Earlier in the contest, the Dragon knocked down a handful of mid-range jumpers and kept Boston guessing throughout. In addition to his team-high 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting, Dragić also tallied a team-high four assists.

2. Olynyk Shines

Make no mistake about it: going up against a former team brings out the best in a player. That was precisely the case with Kelly Olynyk on Saturday night, as the 7-footer fought hard down low, attacked the basket and absorbed a lot of contact. As such, he led the HEAT with eight free-throw attempts.

His best sequence came early on in the fourth thanks to the two-man game with Dragić:

That said, Olynyk also made some big-time plays on the defensive end, such as this block on Terry Rozier…

…and this strip steal on Al Horford:

Olynyk finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and a team-high plus-five rating.

3. Richardson Mixes It Up

As usual, Josh Richardson varied his offensive approach and kept the Celtics on their toes with some difficult drives, mid-range jumpers and catch-and-shoot treys.

On the flip side of the ball, the 24-year-old defended Jayson Tatum primarily, but matched-up with Kyrie Irving down the stretch. Naturally, one of Richardson’s best plays of the night came on that end of the floor in transition.

When it was all said and done, Richardson scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and dished out three assists to go along with that block.

Other Takeaways:

-Like on Wednesday against the Spurs, James Johnson fought and clawed in the fourth quarter versus the Celtics and tallied six points in the period thanks to some tough drives. In all, Johnson scored 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and dished out two assists.

-Justise Winslow showed his great playmaking ability in the third quarter and ended up with six points, a team-high 12 boards and three assists.

-Bam Adebayo got his second-straight start and came through with this nice alley-oop jam courtesy of Dion Waiters:

Later on, the rookie would slam through another one from Richardson in the third quarter.

Adebayo finished with six points, three rebounds, a block and a steal.

Game Note:

-Hassan Whiteside (left knee contusion) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) sat out. A.J. Hammons, Derrick Walton Jr. and Matt Williams Jr. were assigned to Sioux Falls.

Looking Ahead:

-Up next for the HEAT are the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.