Cavaliers 79 - HEAT 98 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-79 Tuesday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Kelly Olynyk led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. JJ Accepts The Challenge

You could tell from the start that James Johnson was ready for this matchup.

How so?

Well, less than two minutes into the game he came through with this nice block on LeBron James after recovering well from the King’s initial move:

As the game progressed, Johnson limited LBJ about as well as you can and made life absolutely miserable for him.

I mean, just look at this great defensive sequence in the third quarter:

That wasn’t all, though.

On the offensive end, Johnson was aggressive as usual and had this impressive finish over James earlier in the third:

Talk about accepting the challenge.

In all, Johnson tallied 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting, nine boards, five assists, three blocks, two steals and a plus-16 rating.

2. KO Keeps Cleveland Guessing

Although Kelly Olynyk really made some noise in the second quarter with 10 points, including this easy jam off a fake handoff…

…he made sure the Cavs wouldn’t mount a comeback in the fourth.

In fact, he scored a team-high nine points on 3-of-3 shooting in the final period thanks to some great feeds from Dwyane Wade.

When it was all said and done, Olynyk amassed five rebounds, three assists, a team-high three steals and a plus-19 rating to go along with his team-high 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting overall.

3. Wade Shines On The Defensive End

There’s a reason why no other player in NBA history 6-foot-4 or under has as many blocks as Dwyane Wade.

While a lot of that has to do with his athleticism, his high basketball IQ and ability to time his jump perfectly also have a lot to do with it.

Let’s look at all four of his blocks against the Cavs, shall we?

Oh yeah, Wade also did his thing offensively in the fourth quarter with this nifty give-and-go with Olynyk:

Wade finished with 12 points, four assists and a team-high plus-22 rating to go along with his game-high four blocks against Cleveland.

Game Note:

-The HEAT held the Cavaliers to a season-low 79 points on 36.5 percent shooting.

-Derrick Walton Jr., Bam Adebayo (right ankle sprain), Hassan Whiteside (left hip flexor strain) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

