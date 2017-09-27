Camp Unknowns

As far as the first days of training camp go, the Miami HEAT have a feeling around them that is only captured when you have both a ton of the same guys returning from the year before and a ton of guys who actually enjoy being around one another. It’s similar to returning to school after summer break – you can tell who has been spending time together while everyone was away from their obligations.

For as much continuity as Miami is enjoying right now, continuity which has allowed Erik Spoelstra to run what are effectively elongated practices versus the typical set-the-foundation sessions, there remain lingering unknowns regarding the starting lineup and rotation at large.

“I would say probably a lot more than you even imagine,” Spoelstra said.

We don’t need to spend much time rehashing what worked so well during Miami’s 30-11 second half of last season. Spoelstra tinkered and experimented with lineups until he found a formula that worked, but it’s important to note that many of the lineups he tried out were born out of the team’s regular struggle with injuries. Of the 15 players that played for the team last year, 12 of them started at least five games and 10 of them started at least 10. The issue wasn’t finding minutes for guys, it was finding guys for minutes.

As far as rotation-worthy players go, the HEAT might be one of the deepest teams in the league. With all those players healthy, there’s a minutes squeeze. And the more competition the better, as far as Spoelstra sees it, as long as it’s the right kind of competition.

“You have to be able to compete, put yourself out there, make yourself vulnerable, to go for something that you want,” Spoelstra says. “But the flip side of that is you also have to be a great teammate. One doesn’t work without the other. If you’re only focusing on yourself, then you’re not going to help the team. The duality of it is, if you focus on competing, but really focus on being a good teammate, making other people better, making other people’s jobs easier, you usually end up getting what you deserve. Sometimes that is a tough concept to grasp, but I think we have the type of guys to get it.”

There are some locks. We know this team is going to function around the everlasting drive-and-kick actions of Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters as they utilize the vertical spacing provided by Hassan Whiteside. It would be a surprise not to see those three in the staring lineup for this Sunday’s preseason opener.

Then we have Tyler Johnson, the only one to play over 500 minutes last year without a single start. Nobody is going to question whether or not he has the ability to compete for a starting spot, but Johnson has mostly taken himself out of the running.

“I don’t really consider myself the backup point or backup two. I’m the backup whoever,” Johnson said. “I’m still very comfortable in that role."

That still leaves plenty of options for Spoelstra to sort through, and those options are ready to compete.

“Everybody wants to start,” Josh Richardson said.

“Of course [I want to start],” Rodney McGruder said. “Everyone would want to start at the top of the league. In the NFL, NFL, MLB, anytime you’re among the best of your profession, you want to start.”

“I want to start,” Justise Winslow said. “It’s that simple. I’m competitive. Everyone on this team should want to start.”

Positional designations mean very little with the HEAT, as you likely know by now, but for the sake of discussion let’s say that if Dragic and Waiters are the starting backcourt then the three spot is sitting there ready to be filled. With Richardson and Winslow dealing with injuries for much of last season, McGruder started 65 games as that player you really don’t want to deal with if he’s defending you. If Spoelstra wants to replicate the second-half of last season as much as possible, he could go right back to McGruder.

If Spoelstra wants a mix of shooting, defense and ballhandling, he could go with Richardson. If he wants a bit more size defensively and some of the best passing on the team, he could go with Winslow. And if the premium is on shooting, that skill which enables just about everything on the offensive end these days, then Wayne Ellington could get the call. They all could work, they just wouldn’t all work the same.

“He can really mix any three of us up,” Richardson says of the backcourt rotation. “It’s just whatever rotation he wants to go with. He can go big, small, fast, shooting. It doesn’t really matter.”

Winslow, once a starting center in a playoff game, would seem to be eligible to start alongside Whiteside in the frontcourt as well. He may appear to be undersized for that role over the duration of the season, but the ‘proper’ size for that position is getting smaller and smaller by the year. As Steve Kerr inferred at Warriors practice earlier this week, “the four position has been almost been eliminated in the NBA.” Even Zach Randolph, star of ‘Yeah, but can he go out and guard the Zach Randolphs of the league’, has more or less become a center. The NBA has never been riper for players of Winslow’s ilk to play in the frontcourt.

Of course that same argument works for James Johnson, who quietly might have been one of the best defenders in the league across all positions last season and earned a long-term commitment from the team this offseason. That’s where we get to the next level of rotation considerations. Luke Babbitt previously fit nicely into this role as a spot-up sniper but neither Winslow nor Johnson have been above-average shooters as they both operate best making plays for others with the ball in their hands.

So if you start Winslow or Johnson, the best fit at that other wing spot might be someone who can operate with lower usage away from the ball as a floor spacer. Not that the HEAT aren’t built around putting multiple ballhandlers on the floor at the same time.

“At the same time it’s good to have multiple ballhandlers,” Dragic said. “Sometimes you can explore who is the weakest link in the defense. You can attack him.”

It could even work with Winslow and Johnson on the floor at the same time, too. There may be diminishing returns if it takes away from the usage of Dragic and Waiters, but Winslow envisions a similarly symbiotic relationship with Winslow’s actions on one side of the floor flowing into Johnson’s on the other, all linked together by their cross-court passing abilities.

There is also Whiteside’s backup to consider. With former backup Willie Reed joining the Clippers, the HEAT drafted a big man in Bam Adebayo and signed another in Kelly Olynyk. Both could play some power forward in theory, but in theory everyone who qualifies as a big man is a center these days. Again, each option presents a different skillset. Adebayo, at least in the early stages of his development, could replicate the rim-running of Reed. Olynyk is a versatile floor spacer who can make plays from 25-feet. Whoever takes the backup center spot will have an effect on who ends up as the backup three and four, and vice versa.

Ultimately, this is an Erik Spoelstra team and it doesn’t really matter who starts on Day One for an Erik Spoelstra team because those lineups are going to be tinkered with whether injuries happen or not. We aren’t discussing this today to find the starting lineup for the entire season, we’re simply looking for the first rotation Spoelstra is going to try.

If that first try works, Spoelstra will stay with it until it doesn’t. If that first try doesn’t stop working, then you probably won’t hear many complaints from a team that’s trying to balance wanting to both beat the other guy and watch the other guy succeed.