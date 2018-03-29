Bulls 92 - HEAT 103 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Chicago Bulls 103-92 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Josh Richardson led the way for the HEAT with 22 points.

1. J. Rich Goes Off In The Fourth

With Miami up by double-digits entering the fourth quarter, Richardson ensured that there would be no comeback for Chicago.

How so?

Well, he scored nine quick points in the final period thanks to a nifty finish in transition and a few mid-range jumpers.

While that flurry was important, his best play of the night came earlier on his patented scoop shot in the third quarter.

Nifty.

In addition to his team-high 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, Richardson also tallied five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a team-high plus-13 rating.

2. Winslow Does It All…As Usual

Although Justise Winslow was in attack mode from the start and came through with this tough finish in the first quarter with three Bulls in the vicinity…

…he really made an impact in the fourth by doing all the little things.

As usual, Winslow handled the ball quite often and threw a fantastic pass on a rope to Kelly Olynyk for a big three in the fourth.

And of course, he had this superb block on David Nwaba shortly thereafter:

When it was all said and done, the Swiss Army Knife had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds, two assists and a steal to go along with that block above.

3. Dragić Mixes It Up

Early on, Goran Dragić took advantage of his matchup with Cameron Payne and had success more often than not.

That said, his most impressive sequence came in transition late in the second quarter when he sped down court and faked a pass to TJ before finishing a tough layup over Justin Holiday.

The Dragon sure is fast, isn’t he?

In all, Dragić amassed 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, five rebounds, five assists and a steal.

Other Takeaways:

-Bam Adebayo really made some noise with this alley-oop jam courtesy of Dwyane Wade:

So powerful.

Adebayo finished with three points and a plus-10 rating.

Game Notes:

-Tyler Johnson sustained a sprained right ankle in the second quarter and did not return.

-Luke Babbitt, Derrick Walton Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will continue their homestand Saturday night at 8:00 PM against the Nets. Tickets for that game can be found here.