Bucks 85 - HEAT 91 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 91-85 Friday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Tyler Johnson led the way for the HEAT with 19 points.

1. BAM Takes Advantage

With the Bucks not having a lot of size on their roster weight-wise, Bam Adebayo wisely went to work and absorbed a lot of contact inside. As such, he led Miami with 10 free throw attempts and made nine of them.

Of course, there were also a few BAM SLAMS in the mix, including this one in the fourth quarter:

All that said, the rookie’s most impressive play came on the defensive end when he caught Khris Middleton’s shot attempt a little later. Yes, caught.

Otherwise on defense, Adebayo really impressed when matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Thon Maker.

When it was all said and done, the 20-year-old tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

2. The R3turn

After receiving a standing ovation when he checked in for the first time, Dwyane Wade settled in and went to work like only he can.

While he knocked down his first shot of the night…

…and had some great lobs like this…

…things, naturally, got fun in the fourth quarter.

With Eric Bledsoe threatening to cut the HEAT’s lead to just two with a little over 30 seconds left, Wade got the job done on the defensive end.

In all, Wade finished with three points, two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 22 minutes of action.

3. TJ Catches Fire Early

Simply put, Tyler Johnson exploded out of the gate and had one heck of a first half against Milwaukee. While he knocked down some of his usual catch-and-shoot treys, his best play of the contest came on this superb ball-fake and tough finish over John Henson late in the first quarter:

In addition to his team-high 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, TJ also accumulated six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a team-high plus-19 rating.

Other Takeaways:

-Like Adebayo, James Johnson played great defense against Antetokounmpo and played a part in the Greek Freak shooting just 8-of-21 on the night.

Here’s one of those futile attempts JJ forced on the budding superstar:

What. A. Block.

The 30-year-old Johnson ended up with nine points on 4-of-6 shooting, four rebounds, two assists and a steal to go along with that block above.

Game Note:

-Kelly Olynyk (left shoulder strain) sat out. Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Derrick Walton Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment), Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) and Rodney McGruder (left tibia surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-The HEAT will be back in action on Tuesday against the Raptors in Toronto. Miami’s next home game won’t be until after the All-Star Break on Feb. 24 against the Grizzlies. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.