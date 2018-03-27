8 of D. Wade’s Best Moments in HEAT White Uniform

Whenever Dwyane Wade steps onto the court, you know you could be in for something special.

Throughout Wade’s 13-plus seasons in a Miami HEAT uniform, he has pretty much done it all.

Ankle-breaking crossovers and Euro-Steps? Yup.

Circus shots? Too many to count.

Game winners? Come on, now.

No matter when you started following the HEAT, you likely have a lasting Wade memory.

Without further ado, let’s get into some of Wade’s best moments in the HEAT White uniform.

April 18, 2004: The Beginning of Something Special

This was when the legend of Dwyane Wade was born.

With the HEAT and Hornets tied at 79 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, Wade came through with the first game winner of his career after hitting Baron Davis with a killer crossover.

As Tony Fiorentino said after the shot, “Stan Van Gundy went to the rookie and he delivered!”

Feb. 2, 2006: Wade & Shaq Run It

Well, this game was fun.

After falling just short in the 2005 Eastern Conference Finals, Wade and Shaq were on a mission to get the job done in 2006.

And whenever you pair two of the top 50 players in NBA history, you’re bound to get plays like this:

Seee yaaa, Sasha Pavlović!

May 29, 2006: Wade Gets Crafty

You have to remember this one.

With the HEAT aiming to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Pistons in the 2006 Eastern Conference Finals, Wade had one of the toughest circus shots of his career.

I mean, he didn’t even have to look at the rim.

That’s flash for ya.

June 13, 2006: “I Ain’t Going Out Like This”

Game 3 of the 2006 NBA Finals was a do or die moment for Miami.

With Dallas up by 13 midway through the fourth quarter, it seemed as though the series was just not going to go the HEAT’s way.

Then this happened:

“I remember calling a timeout…and writing on my pad, ‘Our season is on the line.’ That was it,” Pat Riley said. “I just left it there and the players were looking at it, read it and Dwyane Wade stood up and he cursed and he said, ‘I ain’t going out like this.’ And he just walked out on the court with this strength.”

From there, Wade backed up his powerful words by scoring 12 of Miami’s last 20 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe.

Of those looks, perhaps this was his toughest:

Shortly thereafter, Wade made a key deflection to ensure the victory and change the course of history.

Feb. 28, 2009: OG This Is My House

While most people remember Wade’s clutch steal and game-winning three against the Bulls that prompted him to stand on the scorer’s table and say “This is my house”, that wasn’t the first time he proclaimed that.

Rather, it was a week prior versus the Knicks in a game that New York had a firm control on early in the fourth. But after Wade got knocked down twice and suffered a bloody lip, it was over for the Knicks.

The future Hall of Famer went on to score 22 of the HEAT’s final 32 points to complete the comeback victory, including this mid-range jumper that put Miami up 105-103 with 4:20 left:

A month and a half later, Wade would torch the Knicks once again for a career-high 55 points, but nothing quite touches this performance.

Nov. 12, 2009: Anderson Varejão Gets Posterized

In addition to being unstoppable together as teammates, Wade and LeBron James also bring out the best in each other when on opposing sides.

That was the case in this matchup when Wade snagged a defensive rebound, took it coast-to-coast and threw it down over Anderson Varejão.

What a slam.

May 3, 2011: Look At That Euro-Step

During the Big 3 Era, one of the HEAT’s toughest opponents was the Boston Celtics. Although Miami knocked Boston out of the playoffs in 2011 and 2012, it was always a hard-fought battle.

A battle in which Wade came to play and dazzled the home crowd more often than not, such as on this euro-step move that shook KG out of his shoes:

May 9, 2016: Sealing The Deal Against The Raptors

Oh, Father Prime.

Wade was simply unstoppable in the fourth quarter and overtime period in Game 4 of the 2016 Eastern Conference Semifinals, as he scored 11 points during the flurry and delivered the exclamation point below:

You gotta love it.

Perhaps we’ll see this matchup once again in the playoffs in the very near future.

Time will tell.