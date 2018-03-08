76ers 99 - HEAT 108 Game Recap

The Miami HEAT defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-99 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hassan Whiteside led the way for the HEAT with 26 points.

1. Winslow Does It All In The Fourth

Sometimes it’s all about how you respond.

After getting called for a tough personal foul with 10:32 left in the fourth, Winslow simply went off.

From there, he let his play do the talking with two big threes and a fantastic dish to Hassan Whiteside inside.

On the defensive end, Winslow did great job against Robert Covington and blocked him twice in the fourth before matching up with Ben Simmons down the stretch.

In other words, the 21-year-old did a little bit of everything to make sure Miami came out ahead.

When it was all said and done, Winslow tallied nine points, six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a plus-11 rating.

2. Whiteside vs. Embiid

It certainly seems like Joel Embiid brings out the best in Whiteside.

With the two centers going head-to-head for most of the night, Whiteside made sure he came out of the gate with a lot of energy and hit his first four shots.

While he mixed things up with finishes inside and mid-range jumpers in the first half, he continued to make noise after halftime.

In addition to this dunk over Embiid with contact thanks to a great feed from James Johnson in the third quarter…

…Whiteside also came through with this great block on the Cameroonian not too long after:

In addition to his team-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting, Whiteside also led the HEAT with eight rebounds to go along with two assists and two blocks.

3. Wade Seals It

Although Dwyane Wade hit some very tough shots in the first half, his presence in the fourth quarter was more important. Not only did he draw the defense and create for his teammates, but he also scored himself, including this amazing alley-oop jam from Josh Richardson that essentially sealed the deal:

You gotta love it.

Wade finished with 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting, six rebounds and two assists.

Other Takeaways:

-Wayne Ellington made his return to action and hit all three of his treys in the fourth, including this one that was set up by a Wade drive:

In all, Ellington tallied nine points, three boards, two assists and a team-high plus-16 rating against Philadelphia.

-Kelly Olynyk made some big plays for Miami and attacked the basket with purpose all evening. The 7-footer ended up with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting, seven rebounds, two assists and a plus-15 rating.

-Bam Adebayo had some impactful minutes against the 76ers and made things as tough as possible on Embiid.

Just check out this nice defensive segment from the rookie against Embiid in the second quarter:

At the end of the day, Adebayo racked up two points, four boards and a plus-nine rating.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey, Derrick Walton Jr., Derrick Jones Jr. (Sioux Falls assignment) and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Next up for the HEAT are the Washington Wizards on Saturday at 7:30 PM. Tickets for that game at AmericanAirlines Arena can be found here.