76ers 128 - HEAT 108 Game 3 Recap

The Miami HEAT fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 128-108 Thursday night at AmericanAirlines Arena in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round. Goran Dragić led the way for the HEAT with 23 points. The 76ers now lead the series 2-1.

1. Dragić Cooks In The Third

Although Dragić had a nice start to the game and really took advantage from the free-throw line in the first half, Philadelphia didn’t know what was coming in the third.

The Slovenian simply went off in the period, as he weaved his way around screens for jumpers, hit a catch-and-shoot three and finished this fantastic play on the break thanks to a great block from James Johnson on Dario Šarić:

Strong.

All be told, Dragić scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the third.

Otherwise in the contest, the 31-year-old got into the paint and set up his teammates with some great passes.

In addition to his team-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting, Dragić also led Miami with eight assists.

2. Winslow Remains Mr. Versatility

Despite the loss, Justise Winslow showed he was not afraid of the moment.

Not one bit.

In fact, Winslow exploded out of the gate with 19 points in the first half and knocked down four treys, including this one in the second quarter:

While his aggression offensively was important to set the tone, Winslow also did his thing on the defensive end against Ben Simmons, Marco Belinelli and Šarić throughout the night.

Oh yeah, let’s not forget this remarkable block on Joel Embiid in the fourth….

…and this one on Robert Covington a little later:

In all, Winslow amassed a team-high 10 boards to go along with his 19 points, three assists and those two blocks above.

3. J. Rich Does All He Can Late

With the 76ers gaining momentum in the fourth, Josh Richardson tried his best to combat that with back-to-back threes at the beginning of the period.

On the flip side of the ball, Richardson competed hard against Simmons and Belinelli more often than not.

When it was all said and done, the 24-year-old totaled 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep, a team-high two steals and a team-high plus-two rating.

Game Note:

-Jordan Mickey and Dion Waiters (left ankle surgery) were inactive.

Looking Ahead:

-Game 4 will be in Miami on Saturday at 2:30 PM. Tickets for that game can be found here.