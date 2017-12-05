2017-18 HEAT Holiday Hospital Visits

The Miami HEAT players are spreading holiday joy to children at two South Florida hospitals this year. The Miami HEAT teamed up with presenting sponsor FedEx and supporting sponsor FOX Sports Sun to host the HEAT Holiday Hospital Visit at Baptist Children’s Hospital and Holtz Children’s Hospital at UM/Jackson Memorial Medical Center. Each year the HEAT Players look forward to making the holiday season brighter for patients at each location by distributing toys and other gifts generated from a HEAT Group Toy Drive.

Similar to previous years, Miami HEAT players, the HEAT Dancers, and HEAT Mascot, Burnie, distributed toys and other gifts, including gift cards from Papa John’s Pizza, vouchers for Happy Meals provided by McDonald’s, HEAT co-branded tumblers from FOX Sports Sun and HEAT basketballs from ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Additionally, JAKKS Pacific, Inc., a leading designer and marketer of toys and consumer products, has donated 5,000 toys to the organization, which were also distributed at the event and other upcoming holiday events. HEAT Players and talent unloaded toys from a FedEx special delivery truck, and escorted to the children’s wing where they went room to room handing out toys. Half of the team visited Baptist Children’s Hospital, and the other half visited Holtz Children’s Hospital at UM/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.

Baptist Health South Florida is the Official Hospital of the Miami HEAT. The HEAT has a long-standing relationship with Holtz Children’s Hospital, culminating in the existing Miami HEAT Home Court For Kids Wing and the Carnival Cares for Kids Center.