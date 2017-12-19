Williams Jr. Joins HEAT

MIAMI, Dec. 19 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Matt Williams Jr. has joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Williams Jr. has appeared in 16 games (all starts) with Sioux Falls this season averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 30.3 minutes while shooting 33.8 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from three-point range and 85.7 percent from the foul line. His 41 made three-point field goals this season are the second most on the team.

Williams Jr. will be available for tomorrow’s contest against the Boston Celtics.