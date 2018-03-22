WALTON Jr. Re-Joins Skyforce

MIAMI, March 22nd – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in 26 games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.46 steals and 32.4 minutes while shooting 44 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from three-point range and 90.1 percent from the foul line. He recently posted 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks against the Iowa Wolves on March 20. Additionally, he has appeared in 15 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.9 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 9.5 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from the field, 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from three-point range and a perfect 6-of-6 from the foul line.