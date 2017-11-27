Walton Jr. Re-joins Skyforce

MIAMI, Nov. 27 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in four games with the Skyforce this season averaging 17.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.25 steals and 35.0 minutes while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from three-point range and 92.3 percent from the foul line. In his most recent game on November 24 at Grand Rapids, Walton Jr. posted a 23-point, 10-assist double-double, helping the Skyforce to a, 121-116, win. Additionally, he has appeared in two games with the HEAT this season totaling two points and a rebound in five minutes of action.

Walton Jr. will be available for the Skyforce’s game tonight against the Erie Bayhawks.