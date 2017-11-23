Walton Jr. Re-Joins Skyforce

MIAMI, Nov. 23 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in three games with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.3 points, 8.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 34.3 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 30.8 percent from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he has appeared in two games with the HEAT this season totaling two points and one rebound in five minutes of action. Walton Jr. will be available for the Skyforce’s game against the Grand Rapids Drive this Friday, November 24.