Walton Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, March 21 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in 26 games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 16.3 points, 6.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.46 steals and 32.4 minutes while shooting 44 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from three-point range and 90.1 percent from the foul line. He recently posted 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks last night at the Iowa Wolves. Additionally, he has appeared in 14 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists in 9.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from the field, 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. is expected to be available tonight for Miami’s game vs. New York.