Walton Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, March 5 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in 21 games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.57 steals and 32.1 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from the field, 37.2 percent from three-point range and 90.9 percent from the foul line. He has helped led Sioux Falls to a 23-19 (.548) record, which is currently first place in the Midwest division and third overall in the Western Conference. Additionally, he has appeared in 14 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.9 points and 1.1 assists in 9.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (8-of-24) from the field, 41.2 percent (7-of-17) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. is expected to be available tonight for Miami’s game vs. Phoenix.