Walton Jr. Re-Joins HEAT

MIAMI, Jan. 9 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in nine games (all starts) with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.6 points, 7.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.33 steals and 32.6 minutes while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, 36.7 percent from three-point range and 90.3 percent from the foul line. In his last game on January 7, he scored a team-high 24 points in a 113-103 win vs. the Agua Caliente Clippers. Additionally, he has appeared in 12 games with the HEAT this season averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 assists in 8.8 minutes of action while shooting 33.3 percent (6-of-18) from the field, 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from three-point range and a perfect 4-of-4 from the foul line.

Walton Jr. will be available tonight for Miami’s game at Toronto.