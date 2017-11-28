Walton Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, Nov. 28 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in five games with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.6 points, 7.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.00 steals and 33.2 minutes while shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from three-point range and 86.7 percent from the foul line. In his most recent game last night against the Erie BayHawks, he dished out a team-high five assists and posted a +22 plus/minus in the Skyforce’s, 136-100, win. Additionally, he has appeared in two games with Miami this season, totaling two points and a rebound in five minutes of action.

He will join the team in time for tonight’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.