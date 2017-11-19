Walton Jr. Re-Joins HEAT

MIAMI, Nov. 19 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Walton Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Walton Jr. has appeared in three games with the Skyforce this season averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 34.3 minutes while shooting 42.5 percent from the field, 30.8 from three-point range and 88.9 percent from the foul line. Additionally, he has appeared in one game with Miami this season, grabbing one rebound in 1:08 minutes of action at Golden State on November 6.