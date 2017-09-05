Skyforce to Host Local Player Tryouts in Miami

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team will host local player tryouts in Miami on Sunday, September 24, and in Sioux Falls on Saturday, September 16, 2017.

Open tryouts offer players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Skyforce coaches and HEAT personnel while they compete to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team’s training camp in October.

Additional information regarding each tryout is listed below:

Miami Tryout UPDATE

Sunday, September 24 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (8 a.m. check-in)

$150 pre-registration fee • Registration deadline: Friday, September 22.

Ransom Middle School • 2045 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Sioux Falls Tryout

Saturday, September 16 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. (11:30 a.m. check-in)

$150 pre-registration fee • Registration deadline: Thursday, September 14.

Sanford Pentagon • 2210 W. Pentagon Pl., Sioux Falls, SD, 57107

Applicants must be eligible to play in the NBA G League and are required to pre-register by submitting the registration, release, and health information authorization forms along with a $150 nonrefundable fee.

Tryout forms are available online or at the Skyforce office (2131 S. Minnesota Ave.). For more information, please contact Director of Basketball Operations Brian Lankton by phone at (630) 267-2065 or by email at tryout@skyforceonline.com.

Season tickets and 24-ticket flex packs for the 2017-18 season are on sale now. For more information, please contact a representative at the Skyforce office at (605) 332-0605.