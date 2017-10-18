Pet Adoption: Mega-Match-a-Thon

Fall in love with, connect, and adopt one or more of a hundred shelter animals from Miami-Dade Animal Services during a Mega Match-a-Thon starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, October 20th and lasting a full 24 hours at Tropical Park in Miami. Find your perfect pet match, enjoy food trucks, music, games and more. Adoption fees are 50% off for dogs over four months of age and free for cats and kittens. All pets adopted are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped and ready to be loved. For more information, visit here.