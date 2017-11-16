OKARO WHITE UNDERGOES SURGERY

MIAMI, FL – The Miami HEAT announced today that forward Okaro White underwent successful surgery to repair a fifth metatarsal fracture in his left foot. The 85-minute procedure was performed by Dr. Thomas San Giovanni and HEAT team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute at Doctors Hospital. A timetable for his return has not been set.

White has appeared in six games (four starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 3.3 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.3 minutes while shooting 43.8 percent from the field.