Miami HEAT and Misfits gaming select Alienware for Competitive Advantage

MIAMI, February 22 – Today, the Miami HEAT and premier esports organization Misfits Gaming announced they have selected Alienware technology for a competitive advantage for esports players.

Misfits players will be training and streaming utilizing all Alienware hardware. The full list of technology includes Alienware Aurora desktops, Alienware 15 laptops, AW2518H 240Hz monitors and mixture of Alienware keyboards and mice, ensuring a world class experience.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this foundational partnership with Alienware,” said Misfits Gaming CEO Ben Spoont. “Alienware will power and enable all our Misfits athletes across the world with high-performance PCs and equipment. We look forward to a long-standing relationship with Alienware.”

In addition to supporting Misfits in-game action, Alienware will also support multiple gaming nights across the Miami HEAT schedule throughout the NBA season. As the line between basketball and esports fans continues to blur, Alienware is excited to partner with the HEAT in creating new and interesting ways to introduce local sports fans to the world of competitive gaming.

“Together with Misfits Gaming and Alienware, the Miami HEAT look to continue to marry esports fans and HEAT fans,” said Miami HEAT EVP/CMO Michael McCullough. “We are excited to bring even more live gaming experiences and content to Miami HEAT fans and the broader Miami esports community through this new relationship with Miami-based Alienware.”

Alienware has its roots in Miami where it was founded in 1996 and still remains based there following its 2006 acquisition by Dell.

“As a proud Miami resident for my entire life, I am very excited to see three local favorites come together,” said Dell Gaming / Esports Director Bryan de Zayas. “Alienware, the Miami HEAT and Misfits Gaming will not only put Miami on the map for esports but will begin to bridge the gap between traditional sports fans and esports fans. Our partnership demonstrates the next evolution in Alienware’s commitment to enabling esports teams, such as the Misfits EU LCS team, with the hardware to power the next generation of esports professionals.”