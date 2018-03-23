Jones Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, March 23 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the HEAT as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 11 games (eight starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 18.0 minutes. He has appeared in 29 G League games (22 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (13 games) averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.79 blocks, 1.31 steals and 29.1 minutes while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. In his last game with the Skyforce, he posted a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double while also blocking three shots, dishing out two assists and recording two steals on March 20 against the Iowa Wolves.

Jones Jr. is expected to join the HEAT tonight for their game at the Oklahoma City Thunder.