Jones Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, March 19 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the HEAT as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 11 games (eight starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 18.0 minutes. He has appeared in 28 G League games (22 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (12 games) averaging 17.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.75 blocks, 1.29 steals and 29.0 minutes while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. In his last game with the Skyforce on March 17 against the Austin Spurs, he scored 19 points while grabbing eight rebounds, recording three steals, dishing out two assists and blocking a game-high two shots.

Jones Jr. is expected to be active tonight for the HEAT’s game vs. the Denver Nuggets.