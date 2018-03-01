Jones Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, March 1 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the HEAT as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 10 games (eight starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 4.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 19.3 minutes. He has appeared in 24 G League games (18 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (eight games) averaging 16.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.67 blocks, 1.17 steals and 29.1 minutes while shooting 49 percent from the field. In his last game with the Skyforce last night against the Oklahoma City Blue, he scored a game-high 22 points while grabbing four rebounds.

Jones Jr. will join Miami tonight and is expected to be active for their game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.