Jones Jr. Re-joins HEAT

MIAMI, Feb. 7 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

Jones Jr. has appeared in 19 G League games (14 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (three games) averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.68 blocks, 1.05 steals and 28.7 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. In his last game on January 29 vs. the Iowa Wolves, he scored a game-high 23 points while grabbing a team-high nine rebounds.

Jones Jr., who signed with the HEAT on December 31, has appeared in nine games (seven starts) with the HEAT this season averaging 4.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 19.4 minutes while shooting 42.4 percent from the field. He will join the team and be available for tonight’s game vs. the Houston Rockets.