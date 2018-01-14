Jones Jr. Re-Joins HEAT

MIAMI, Jan. 14 – The Miami HEAT announced today that Derrick Jones Jr. has re-joined the HEAT from the Sioux Falls Skyforce as part of his two-way contract.

In his most recent stint, Jones Jr. posted a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double while also dishing out five assists in the Skyforce’s, 108-107, overtime win against the Raptors 905 yesterday. He has now appeared in 18 G League games (13 starts) this season between the Northern Arizona Suns (16 games) and the Skyforce (two games) averaging 15.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.78 blocks, 1.9 assists, 1.06 steals and 28.6 minutes while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.

Jones Jr., who signed with the HEAT on December 31, has appeared in four games (two starts) with the HEAT this season, all wins, averaging 5.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 17.6 minutes while shooting 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from the field. He will join the team and be available for today’s game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.