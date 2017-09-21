MIAMI HEAT AND ULTIMATE SOFTWARE ANNOUNCE JERSEY PATCH PARTNERSHIP

MIAMI – The Miami HEAT announced today a multi-year agreement with Ultimate Software in which the technology leader will showcase its logo on the franchise’s jerseys beginning with the 2017-18 NBA season.

The partnership is not exclusive to the jersey patch sponsorship. The three-year deal aligns two of South Florida’s most recognizable and charitable organizations and will allow for Ultimate Software to serve as the partner for the team’s 30th anniversary campaign during the 2017-18 season. In addition, Ultimate Software will support Miami HEAT Charitable Fund initiatives including Home Strong, Random Acts of HEAT and Loud and Proud, an annual event to celebrate the LGBTQ community. As a first step in the partnership, both organizations announced a joint commitment to donating a combined $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief and recovery.

The Ultimate Software patch will appear on all HEAT jerseys including the Association, Icon, Statement, Classic and City uniforms which premiere during the 2017-18 season. Jerseys featuring the patch will be sold exclusively at Miami HEAT team stores as well as TheMiamiHEATStore.com.

“For us, this was more than just putting a company’s logo on our jerseys,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “Throughout this process, it was important for us to align ourselves with an organization that shares our belief of fostering a family work atmosphere while providing world-class customer service and serving as good stewards of the South Florida community. Ultimate Software shares those characteristics and we couldn’t be more excited to get this partnership started.”

Ultimate Software, the official HR/Payroll provider of the HEAT, is headquartered in Weston, Florida and was founded in 1990, with the exclusive mission of helping companies better care for and manage their employees. Much of the company’s founding philosophy was inspired by the principles of teamwork, trust, and taking care of each other. Over the past 27 years—following these principles and with the motto “People First” – Ultimate has grown to be one of the leading technology companies based in South Florida with over 4,000 employees across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Asia. This year, Fortune named Ultimate the #7 Best Company to Work for in America and People named Ultimate #2 in the nation on its list of Companies that Care.

Similar to the HEAT philosophy, Ultimate Software Founder, President and CEO Scott Scherr believes in a culture based on honesty, respect and passion, making the partnership with South Florida’s NBA team a natural fit.

“For almost 30 years, The Miami HEAT has been a model of how the combination of teamwork and individual performance create success,” said Scherr. “Ultimate Software has devoted the last 27 years to helping businesses build a strong bench, keep their best players, and win in business. Together, the Miami HEAT and Ultimate Software can send a message that, in both sports and business, people are the foundation of strong teams and putting people first is the best road to championships."