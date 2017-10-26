HEAT, UBER TO HOST THE HEAT EXPERIENCE UBER RIDE

On Thursday, October 26th the Miami HEAT and Uber will team up in hosting The HEAT Experience Uber Ride where lucky Uber passengers who answer HEAT trivia questions correctly will have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming home game, HEAT autographed merchandise and much more. One passenger will have the opportunity to receive a surprise carpool ride by HEAT Captain, Udonis Haslem.

To unlock The HEAT Experience Uber Ride, HEAT fans in the Downtown, Wynwood and Brickell areas must request a HEAT ride via their Uber mobile app anytime between 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The HEAT Experience Uber Ride is the first in-market activation of the recently launched partnership between the two companies. Uber’s partnership with the HEAT includes an exclusive drop off zone and a designated entrance (Gate 3) at AmericanAirlines Arena for every home game during the 2017-18 season.

To enjoy $20 off an Uber ride to the AmericanAirlines Arena, first-time users can enter the promo code HEAT17 courtesy of the Miami HEAT.

For more information, click here.