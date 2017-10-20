HEAT, UBER ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP

MIAMI, October 20th – The Miami HEAT announced today a partnership with Uber as the Official Ridesharing App of the Miami HEAT. This innovative partnership is designed to provide HEAT fans with reliable transportation to AmericanAirlines Arena for Miami HEAT games. The deal includes an exclusive drop off zone for HEAT fans using Uber to get to games and a designated entrance into AmericanAirlines Arena through Gate 3. The Uber drop – off will be activated for all home games, beginning with the home opener on Saturday, October 21st against the Indiana Pacers.

“South Floridians absolutely love their cars, but Uber has upended the car culture—for the better, we believe,” said Eric Woolworth, President of The HEAT Group’s Business Operations. “With an exclusive drop - off point and dedicated arena entrance for Uber passengers, this partnership is another way we’re focusing on enhancing the guest experience. Getting HEAT fans out of their cars and into a reliable, convenient and comfortable way to travel to downtown Miami is a huge step in the right direction.”

“The Miami HEAT are one of the most well-respected franchises in all of professional sports. Uber is thrilled to partner with the HEAT and provide fans with a reliable ride to AmericanAirlines Arena this season,” said Kasra Moshkani, General Manager of Uber Florida.

On Thursday, October 26th, the HEAT and Uber will host “The HEAT Experience Uber Ride” where a lucky Uber passenger who answers HEAT trivia questions correctly will have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming home game, HEAT autographed merchandise and much more.

To enjoy $20 off an Uber ride to the AmericanAirlines Arena, first-time users can enter the promo code HEAT17 courtesy of the Miami HEAT.

